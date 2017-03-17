Rapper, Pusha T misses the 90s Knicks.

Appearing on today’s episode of Scoop B Radio Overtime, the rapper discussed some of his all-time favorite sports uniforms. Appearently the days of Starks, Mason, Oakley and Ewing resonate with him. “Definetly the Knicks, of course,” Pusha T said.

What stood out to King Push the most was both the synergy of movie director, Spike Lee and Patrick Ewing. Lee, a lifer and courtside seat holder at MSG had the constant dialogue with player’s from opposing teams. *Insert Reggie Miller*

And Ewing played 17 years in the NBA, (15 as a Knick) where he finished his career averaging 21 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. “For example, like, the Knicks, if I was messing with the Knicks, it was like there was a Ewing component to it or a Spike Lee component to it.” Pusha T told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Check out the interview here

“They were so culturally relevant at the time. They were champions of the team and they were like to me, cool guys! So I was like oh man, this is fresh. Anything they put on was fresh. They were definetly representing the Knicks organization at that time.”

Pusha T admires the Knicks’ hustle and muscle from yesteryears, so do so many New Yorkers. The club has just three winning seasons in the past 16 years. At 27-42, the Knicks stand are 12th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. After the loss to the Nets last night at MSG, they officially clinched their fourth consecutive losing season.