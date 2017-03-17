Today in Source News Flash: Rick Ross finally dropped his highly anticipated ninth album Rather You Than Me with features including Future, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, DeJ Loaf and many more. T.I. announced dates for his upcoming Hustle Gang Tour, kicking off on April 26th. Mike Will Made-It also announced features from his upcoming Ransom 2. See the Instagram announcement below:

#RANSOM2 PREORDER AVAILABLE TONIGHT. WHO READY? A post shared by Mike Will (@mikewillmadeit) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Air Jordans Premium will get a new makeover in “Pure Platinum.” Future’s Reebok Zoku Runner drops today.

Sean Spicer, on behalf of the White House, has apologized to the United Kingdom for wiretapping claims.

Klay Thompson proved to be the real MVP in the game against Orlando, where in the 1st quarter he scored 21 of 29 points.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.