Rick Ross just dropped his ninth studio album Rather You Than Me and Rozay is already releasing new content. The boss enlisted Young Thug and Wale for the “Trap Trap Trap” Ryan Snyder-directed video, which finds the rappers traveling through Miami and partying, as well as Thugger on top of a cop car. The MMG leader raps:

“Like Carol City one state/Nig*as hate on my sound/’Til I went the first round/Then I earn the Lombardi/Ain’t no fuck boys allowed/Only fuck if she exclusive/Her favorite rapper Lil Boosie/To tell the truth I didn’t ask/When it come to bitches I’m Gucci”

The new album Rather You Than Me is on everyone’s radar, with Rozay taking aim at Birdman on “Idols Become Rivals” and Meek Mill about Nicki Minaj‘s relationship on “Apple of My Eye.”

Check out the new clip “Trap Trap Trap” below.