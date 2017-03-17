Following his viral buzz in 2016 and his recent deal with Alamo Records, South Florida standout Smokepurpp is back with nothing but blessings for his fans. First things first, his newest record “Woah” contains production from hit-makers TM88 & Southside and needs to be heard.

Aside from his quality new single, Smokepurpp has much more in store for this year! In celebration of signing his new deal, he announced his upcoming project “DEADTSTAR”. The new record “Woah” serves as an appetizer for everyone anticipating the new project.

Be on the lookout for more material from Smokepurpp himself and take a listen to “Woah” (prod. by TM88 + Southside) below: