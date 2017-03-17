Fight fans, it’s about that time to get excited as we are just hours away from experiencing another classic in the making.

Earlier today, the media and fight experts were packed in the most legendary venue of Madison Square Garden to get a taste of what’s going to happen tomorrow night. Undisputed middleweight champion Gennedy “Triple G” Golovkin will put up his belts against challenger Daniel “The Miracle Kid” Jacobs. Fight fans are expecting Triple G to end this bout earlier with a monstrous knockout punch. But Jacobs is willing to shock the world in his hometown of New York City by showing why he is “The Miracle Kid” for a reason. Both fighters met up in front of hundreds and thousands of fight credits for the official weigh in. After the official weigh was in, “Triple G” came in weighing at 159.6 lbs while Brooklyn’s own Daniel Jacobs weighed in at 159.8lbs. Check out the highlights of this epic moment as we are just hours away from witnessing history at the Garden.