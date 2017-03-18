For the past several months, major radio stations (such as Hot 97.1) and nightclubs everywhere have had Chad B‘s “Courtside” on repeat! The New Jersey powerhouse delivers another quality record, adding to his impressive catalog of music. Chad proves yet again why he is one of the biggest artists in the Garden State.

Chad really gained some momentum this past year, releasing his project “You Know It ‘The Ghetto Gospel'” and inking a deal with GEMG (Global Empire Music Group). Since “Courtside” was released, it has gained over 40,000 streams on SoundCloud alone. His talent truly speaks for itself.

Stream Chad B’s hit single “Courtside” on all streaming services, including Spotify (below):