Queens native JXRDY is an up and coming artist whose providing a brand new sound for New York hip-hop fans. Recently the MC released his newest single “Forever Jordy“, which is accompanied by a clean new visual to coincide with the track itself.

JXRDY, is new in the eyes of the industry, however it seems as if his name will only grow as he continues to carry out his plans for 2017. The new record “Forever Jordy” serves as the debut single off his upcoming project “PREY for ME“. The project has no release date as of yet, but we hope it’s sometime in the near future.

Watch JXRDY’s newest visual for “Forever Jordy” here: