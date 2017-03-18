The endless parade of Hip Hop heavyweights at SXSW was at an all-time high, but no show shut it down like Mass Appeal’s Live at the BBQ SXSW Takeover at Stubb’s BBQ.

On Thursday (Mar 16) the Viceland sponsored event opened with sounds from DJ Green Lantern with DJ Statik Selectah as the emcee. A true east meets south event, festivities kicked off with Dreamville artist Omen dropping serious bars as he performed “48 Laws”, getting the crowd hype as the event streamed live on Tidal.

Omen wasn’t the only one dropping bars with a message, artists Denzel Curry, Dave East, A Boogie with a Hoodie, G Herbo and Aminé all took a moment to spit hot sixteens, some adding a political message to the event.

Next up, artists Trill Sammy got it jumping in a way only a Texan can in Texas dropping his hits “Uber Everywhere” and his Ugly God collaborated track “Let’s Do It.”

Jamla artist b hit the stage with super producer 9th Wonder on the ones and twos, shutting down the stage performing tracks off of her current project, Crown, before choosing a lucky fan out of the audience to showcase her softer side while still coming through with bars.

DJ Mustard & Friends definitely keep the crowd rocking between acts but ultimately it was Denzel Curry who came and got the crowd lit as he performed on stage, with only a DJ, he stalked the crowd before launching into a hyperactive masterclass in Hip Hop. High energy delivery, circle pits, non-stop jumping and a keen crowd served to create an atmosphere that felt magnetic as he performed tracks “Zone 3”, “ULT” and “N64.”

Dave East, MADEINTYO, A Boogie with a Hoodie, G Herbo, Aminé, SD, Saint JHN and LG all commandeered the stage, but no one shut it down like the headliner Lil Wayne.

The Young Money MC entered the stage with little fanfare, merely walking on and gleefully diving into his catalog just before midnight. “I’m Going In” was an early crowd-pleaser, with Wayne even doing some footwork as he flowed through his verses. He took a moment after the Drake collaboration to let the audience know, “We all ain’t shit without the man up above,” and that Wayne “ain’t shit without you.”

He burst into “A Milli” with the audience screaming back the loudest sing-along of the evening. Given his location, Wayne continuously shouted out Texas and Texas hip-hop, especially the scene from Houston. “I feel like a Houston native,” he commented at one point. His performance of “Lollipop,” the sexual, R&B-tinged electro-pop single, was dedicated the ladies in the audience.

The event wasn’t just about hits, Weezy also spoke on the situation with Birdman before officially launching his new radio channel, Young Money Radio distributed by Dash Radio.

