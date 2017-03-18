According to several news reports, rock ‘n roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away today [March 18, 2017] in Mississippi. He was 90 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, the St Charles County Police Department said they were called to reports of an unresponsive man at 12:40 local time (17:40 GMT).

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

“Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26pm,” the statement continued.

Berry was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1926 and scored his first hit smash, “Maybellene”, in 1955. Berry’s seven-decade career boasted a string of hits, including classics “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode”.

He received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 1984 and was among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

