Jalen Rose on Michigan Fab 5: “We looked different, we sounded different, we were a lot more brash”

Jalen Rose on Michigan Fab 5: “We looked different, we sounded different, we were a lot more brash”

While you’re watching the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA tournament, you may get some nostalgia to the Fab 5. The Fab Five included Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose.

That Wolverines team introduced the world to looking good on the court while also playing even better. Remeber the long shorts, the Nike Huarache sneakers and the self-expression that transcended race, creed, gender and socio-economic status.

Check out Jalen Rose appearing on Scoop B Radio Discussing The Fab 5

Many basketball purists were critical, and even downright nasty toward their early following.