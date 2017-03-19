Whenever you hear the words “Zombie On The Track” at the beginning of any record, you already know its about to be nothing but heat. OVO Sound rapper/producer Mike Zombie can do it all, and continues to show his talents on his newest record “One Way”.

“One Way” contains vocals from Zombie himself, as well as fellow New Jersey artist Tdot Illdude. The two Wilingboro, NJ natives truly put on for their city on this new collaboration. Between “One Way” and his previous single “Paradise City”, it seems like Mike Zombie is hungrier than ever in 2017.

Stream “One Way” on SoundCloud here: