DEMI is back with a brand new project titled “Underage“, which is up on various streaming services as we speak. The power trio comes together as a group, fusing both pop and rock into a distinct sound they call their own. DEMI is an exciting new act who have made a clear statement with their powerful new album.

DEMI is lead by front woman Demi Ramos; a songwriter and model of Puerto Rican descent. The Bronx native and her squad are bringing an electric, new-age sound to New York City. The group has rocked the mic at venues such as SOB’s and Webster Hall, and are expected to hit the road this summer on their first Northern tour!

Take a listen to DEMI’s dope new project “Underage” by streaming it here.