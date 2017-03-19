From the individual records, to their cover artwork, to the crisp visuals, YoYadi offers a unique vibe for all hip-hop fans. He recently released the official video for “Guapamole“; a single off YoYadi’s upcoming album. Although he’s only been in the game for two years, his aura alone makes him seem like a veteran.

His upcoming project “Furdabishes” is set to drop soon, and fans are leaning on the edge of their seats as a result. In the new video for “Guapamole”, fans take a journey through a day in the life of the young star. His intense lyricism mixed with his collection of quality visuals come together for an overall experience for listeners!

Check out the official music video for “Guapamole” below, and be on the lookout for the new project coming soon.