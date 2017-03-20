David Rockefeller, the philanthropist, billionaire, and chairman and executive of Chase Manhattan Corporation has passed away on Monday [March 21].

Rockefeller died in his sleep in his suburban home in Pocantico, New York. He was the last living grandchild of Standard Oil co-founder, John D. Rockefeller. David became the guardian of his family’s fortune and expanded his business to both family, business, and philanthropic realms.

David underwent about six heart transplants. His first heart transplant was in 1976 after suffering a heart attack following a car accident. He was 99-years-old at the time of his sixth heart transplant.

David Rockefeller died at 101 years old.