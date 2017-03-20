Houston native Amber London is an artist who can truly captivate any audience, using her gifted lyricism to paint a vivid picture for all listeners. She is an amazing example of an artist who efficiently attracts both male and female listeners. Her unique aura is evident on her two new singles “Stood Up” and “Hurt You“.

Amber’s versatility allows her to experiment with various sounds and styles, which is complimented by strong production. For example, while “Hurt You” possesses aggressive punchlines about killing the competition, we can hear her nonchalantly explaining the in’s and out’s of the industry on “Stood Up”.

Time and time again Amber London provides a fresh new sound for her fans, without simplifying her message. Take a listen to “Stood Up” and “Hurt You” here: