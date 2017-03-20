Detroit’s very own Kash Doll recently released the highly anticipated new video for her single “For Everyone“. Prior to its release, the trailer alone generated over a million views on Facebook in a single day, while also collecting roughly 200,000 views on Instagram in just two hours!

The hype surrounding Kash Doll has been well earned to say the least. The video for “For Everyone” reminds the world just how talented she is, and how her creative touch separates her from the competition. In the video she plays the role of both wife and mistress, highlighting the role of loyalty in a relationship.

The concept was inspired by Hype Williams’ “Belly”, and Kash does the classic film justice! Take a look at the official video for “For Everyone” below: