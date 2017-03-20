Hard fought bout ended in one of boxing’s pound-for-pound fighter remain undefeated champ.

Madison Square Garden was the hot spot for world championship boxing as Gennedy “Triple G” Golovkin and Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs put on a show in front of thousands for die hard boxing fans. On the line for these two fighters were Triple G’s KO streak, his WBC & WBO middleweight titles on the line. Meanwhile, Daniel was fighting for respect and to pull off one of the biggest upsets of boxing history. With nothing but powerful combinations and counter punches on display, it was Triple G’s mid-to-late round knocked down on Jacobs that help solidified an scarcely unaimous decision scored by the three judges which consisted of scores of 114-113, 115-112 and 115-112 for Triple G.

Here's the scorecards from #GGGJacobs — I scored it 114-114 wd like to see a second instalment – was surprised judges gave GGG the first .. pic.twitter.com/UqsjWuWncT — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 19, 2017

Even though Golovkin won Jacob’s WBA Middleweight title belt, Jacobs may have came out the real winner of the fight. Known as “The Miracle Man” for overcoming odds by defeating cancer and getting back into the ring, Jacobs was able to stand tall and go blow-for-blow with one of boxing’s most feared punchers. Daniel was able to put that infamous Brooklyn grit on display as he was able to land superb counter punches on Gennedy while taking some hard shots being thrown at him by the unified middleweight champ. In addition, the Brownsville native was able to do what no other fighter couldn’t done in Gennedy’s previous 6 fights and that is to not be knocked out by the champ.

Even though sources are saying Jacobs should get a rematch for the belts, experts are ready to put together the super matchup between Triple G and winner of Canelo Alvarez & Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. After May 6, the answer will be declared and fight fans, be prepared for another epic warfare. When asked about the potential blockbuster fight, Golovkin said “Of course I am ready to fight Canelo, of course I want that fight, I am like an animal for that fight”. Only time will tell when this matchup will be finalized.