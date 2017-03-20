With the Tupac Shakur biopic on its way in the summer, 2Pac memorabilia is making an expensive comeback in 2017.

It has been reported that the handwritten lyrics of ‘Pac’s emotional smash hit “Dear Mama” is being put up for auction and is yielding an astounding $75K for the three sheets of paper, according to auction site MomentsInTime.com.

The pages suggest the Ice Cube and Yo-Yo could’ve made the cut and even addresses the rape allegation on Riker’s Island in 1994.

2Pac’s All Eyez On Me is slated for June 16, 2017.