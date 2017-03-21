Baton Rouge bred and Los Angeles residing rapper Pablo El Chapo debuts his new single “Wave”, which provides a dark yet catchy glimpse of the rapper’s life in the streets. After generating over 2.5 million views on YouTube with previous releases like “Undefeated” ft. Kevin Gates, Pablo returns with all new Gutter Money Mafia music for the fans.

For this song Pablo El Chapo finds new life on the Niyo da Vinci produced song that effortlessly fits into the mold of what’s hot right now. With visuals for “Wave” in the developmental stages, currently the Baton Rouge bred rapper is funneling attention from labels who are currently in a bidding war for his music.

“I appreciate all the fans support and I want them to know I’m working hard to show the world what y’all been knowing. I’m the goat of this street rap shit period,” Pablo El Chapo said. “I’m coming at people’s necks – I want my respect, so Im gonna take it.”