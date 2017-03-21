A 20-year-old Hispanic Bronx native allegedly shot himself accidentally in the stomach and blamed it on an imaginary Black man. According to the New York Daily News, the police did not believe Arthur Palombo’s story and arrested him last Thursday (March 16th).

Palombo was later confirmed to be taken to the Jacobi Medical Center after the shooting. He first claimed to have went to the park to potentially sell an old revolver to a customer. Then the black buyer allegedly haggled him over the price and shot Palombo.

Police later found the revolver in the park and after questioning Palombo admitted to making the story up. The gun had apparently went off accidentally in the pocket of his jacket.

Palombo is now charged with possession of a weapon and the filing of false report. His bail is now $10,000.