Grammy nominated Desiigner , the Brooklyn bred who’s known for his energized mentality rather it’s performing or just cooling on a regular day has announced a new collaboration with the three stripes. In a sneaker shopping episode wit Compex, he revealed that the two have a shoe dropping “real soon.”

The collaboration will definitely be sought after with Kanye West the most notable member of G.O.O.D Music joining the list with some other notable members of the G.O.O.D Music family who have worked with the tree stripes. He has already worked with adidas for the mannequin challenge and AlphaBOUNCE commercial.

Check out the episode below.