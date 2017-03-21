Today in Source News Flash: Drake is already breaking records with his More Life playlist. The songs collected a whopping 89.9 million streams globally in the album’s first 24 hours of release on Apple Music. Gucci Mane took to Twitter to announce that he will be releasing his autobiography in September 2017. Trey Songz announced dates for his upcoming tour Tremaine which will kick off on May 3 in Detroit, MI.

Nike introduces all-new LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase. Rae Sremmurd star in a new streetwear campaign.

US will ban electronic devices larger than smartphones from aboard of flights coming from multiple Middle Eastern and African countries.

Golden State Warriors are back at it with a win against Oklahoma City Thunder; 111–95

