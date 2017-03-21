Footaction has opened up their first location in Queens. This past Saturday (March 18) the grand opening took place at Queens Center in Elmurst, NY. The store gives you an in-depth look at some of today’s hottest athletic and lifestyle brands. Also encouraging consumers to create their own spectacular looks from well-known brands such as adidas, Puma, Nike, Rocksmith, Popular Demand, Timberland and many more. The store comes equipped with a Nike Kicks lounge, Flight 23 and a full load of Jordan brand items on hand.

The store opening including mixing from The Breakfast Club One and only, DJ Envy from 2-5pm in Queens. Footaction has officially opened their doors. Regular store hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out images from the store opening below.