ATL trap rapper Gucci Mane has decided to take all of his unique experiences as one of the most celebrated artists of the genre and put it into a auto-bio for his fans.

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is a memoir penned by the 1017 Squad general that will be distributed by Simon & Schuster Books. The literary piece was written while Gucci was behind the wall for his last probation violation before being released last year.

Guwop and Simon and Schuster both posted the book’s cover image on their Twitter pages. The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is slated for a September 19th release date.