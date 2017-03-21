Upcoming Air Jordan releases are still racking in with the newest announcement being the Air Jordan 4 Linen. The original colorway was released back in 2006 and was supposed to strictly be a release for the ladies. The initial release set for this year is still slated to be a release for the women, but of course the guys are going to get a chance with these babies.

The shoe comes equipped with white textured leather on the upper with a sand tone finish. The shoe is also contrasted with blue hints on the tongue. Set out to release at a price of $140 and scheduled to release in the fall or this summer.

We will keep you posted on more info of when the Air Jordan 4 Linen will officially release. Check out images of the shoe below.