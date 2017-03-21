Mack Wilds the star of VH1 new hit series The Breaks sat down with The Source TV to talk about the shows success. Wilds shares with us his preparation method for his character as Deevee and how he actually studied the craft of being an MC. Wilds also talks about his love for Hip Hop and shares with us some of his favorite rappers of all time.

Along with starring in The Breaks Mack Wilds also shares his excitement with us about his new show Shots Fired, a drama that focuses on racially charged police shootings that occur in North Carolina. The show will premiere on Fox, March 22 at 8 PM.

While juggling two TV shows Wilds has still found a way to work on his music and shares with SourceTV that he will be dropping an album soon.