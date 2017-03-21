Dap K is a ferocious up and coming MC known for his clever wordplay and aggressive punchlines. Several months ago he released the official video for his single “Juggg Jawn“, featuring Biggg Slim. The two coincide with one another nicely over an energetic instrumental.

The NYC native was raised in Queens, and born in Bedstuy, Brooklyn. With that being said, it’s no surprise that Dap K found inspiration from the likes of Notorious B.I.G., Big L, Nas, etc. For the past three years he has been releasing his own music, while ghost-writing for many other artists as well.

Take a look at the official video for “Juggg Jawn” below: