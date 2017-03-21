Second Woman Dies From Butt Injection In Same Miami Facility

Second Woman Dies From Butt Injection In Same Miami Facility

Ranika Hall traveled from Missouri to South Florida with hopes of getting a cheap Brazilian butt lift, but the 25 year old mother never returned home.

The Missouri woman is the second patient in less than a year to die from a Brazilian butt-lift procedure at the same Miami plastic surgery clinic. Last week, Hall lost consciousness and stopped breathing, police said. She was declared dead at the hospital at about 10 p.m.

Hall lost her life under the care of Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah County, Florida, the clinic where Heather Meadows died last year at 29 from the same botched procedure.

Meadows died from fat clots that caused her organs to fail by blocking her arteries, according to Miami-Dade coroners’ report.

Nicole Hall, Ranika’s mother, has created a GoFundMe campaign to cover the expenses of bringing her daughter’s body home for a burial.