25-year-old Brittany Diggs was kidnapped by an armed robber who forced her into the trunk of car. Instead of panicking, this Alabama nursing student made the decision to use the light on her insulin pump as a tool to escape.

Before being kidnapped she was approached outside of her apartment building by a gunman. She was then forced to drive to her Birmingham ATM to make a withdrawal.

After Diggs explained that she was only a student and did not have money the robber forced her in the trunk of her car while he drove to other ATMs. He then threatened her that he would try one last attempt with her bank card before he would have to kill her.

“The whole time he’s driving, he’s, like, just, he’s yelling at me from the front seat, ‘You’re lying. I know you have something. Give me your money,” Diggs said.

She explained that she got the idea of using her pump’s light to find that latch that would help her escape. She said she then jumped out once she felt the car reversing, and ran into the station calling the police.