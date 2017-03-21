Manny Halley, who was known for managing top stars like Young Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, and Nicki Minaj, was recently fired from managing Young Thug. Last week David Weise, who is Young Thug business manager made false claims about Manny Halley stealing money, engaging in fraud activity, and forging signatures on contracts.

The Shade Room and many other blogsites exposed this information to the public and now Young Thug’s former manager is forced to take legal action.

Acccording to Manny Halley, his postion as a regular manager only requires him to book tours, get the artist endorsement deals, and manage the artist career. He is currently suing David Weise for tarnishing his name and damaging his brand. View the original post from TMZ.com where other blogsites got their story from below: