Today in Source News Flash: Big Sean is going on I Decided. tour very soon, and along with it he will be hosting a Mogul Prep program designed to help students break into the entertainment business. Rick Ross, who just dropped his ninth album Rather You Than Me, announced that he will also be working on 10th album Port of Miami 2: Born To Kill. Raekwon taps Ghostface Killah for “This Is What It Comes Too” Remix.

Take a closer look at KAWS x Air Jordan 4. G-Eazy introduced his new merch collection Innovative for Spring/Summer ’17.

A North Korean missile exploded within seconds from launch earlier this morning.

LeBron to LaVar Ball: “Keep my kids out of your mouth.” Yikes…

