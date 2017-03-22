Just days after being upset by South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, Coach K is forced to let go a freshman stud.

Today, sources have learned that Duke freshman forward Jayson Tatum has declared himself eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft. Coming into this year, Tatum was one of the nation’s highly recruited players. The game behind the name definitely lived up to the hype as he was able to average 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Tatum has the potential to become an game breaker as he has shown moments where his explosiveness was on full display.

Scouts and coaches believe that Jayson has the potential to be in the running as the #1 overall pick. Showcasing the ability to shoot, rebound and defend during his freshman campaign, all while boasting a 6’8″ frame, Jayson creates mismatch problems for the opposition. Depending on which team has the #1 pick, don’t be surprise if it’s a neck to neck race between Tatum and Washington Huskies freshman guard Markelle Fultz.

Mike Brey on Jayson Tatum: If he's not the #1 pick in NBA draft, I really gotta see the guy who is the #1 pick. He's just an amazing player. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) March 12, 2017