The spring is here and it looks like G-Eazy and his team prepped up a fancy Lookbook fit for his new S/S ’17 collection. Eazy who is known for his one of a kind style has placed an unique signature on his merch collection that features a leather moto jacket, a wool flannel, a stylish tennis skirt for the ladies and much more. He partnered with amazing photographer, Alex Bortz who presents the lookbook to the masses. Check out the full lookbook at https://g-eazy.com/blog/ss17-lookbook.

If you would like to purchase a piece of merch from the collection, click here. Check out images of the lookbook and collection in the gallery below.