After coming off a very successful SXSW stop where he performed alongside acts like Lil Wayne, Dave East, A-Boogie just to name a few. G Herbo has now released a commemorative merchandise capsule alongside the release of his Welcome To Fazoland 1.5 EP – which celebrates the 3-year anniversary of Welcome To Fazoland.Delivery 2: Welcome To Fazoland.

The second delivery features a set of 10 exclusive pieces in three tees, five hoodies and two lighters. throughout the merchandise some of Herbo’s most heartfelt lyrics are printed. Song’s like “Mamma I’m Sorry” and “Write Your Name” from Welcome To Fazoland’s are a few notables printed on tees and hoodies. You can now purchase from the collection here: https://gherbo.com/collections/frontpage

“I remember, comin’ in middle of the night my eyes red. You asked me why and I ain’t wanna tell you cause my guys dead.” – “Mamma I’m Sorry” G. Herbo

The N.L.M.B (Never Leave My Brothers) movement, is meant to inspire and hold each other accountable, especially those in Chicago aspiring to a better life. The lyrics found in the collection are dedicated to those lost along his journey, showcasing a point of self-reflection for G Herbo.

Welcome to Fazoland 1.5 is available for streaming now. Check