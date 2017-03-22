This week, both Ray Allen and Spike Lee were trending on the internet. Spike Lee, well his birthday was on Monday.

As for Ray Allen, his former Boston Celtics teammate, Rajon Rondo told ESPN The Undefeated Marc J. Spears that he had no intentions of inviting Ray Allen to the team’s ten year championship anniversary party next year.

The team, of course included Rondo, Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Both Rondo and Allen have a well-documented feud while teammates. Allen would end up bolting Boston for greener pastures, joining LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and winning a couple championship.

Speaking of Allen. Things were much simpler when he was fresh out of UConn and a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. In his first year, he was the star of ‘He Got Game.’

A Spike Lee joint, Allen shared the screen with Denzel Washington.

The film zeroed in on the life of basketball star Jesus Shuttlesworth, from Brooklyn’s Lincoln High School. Lee’s film gave the world a glimpse into the life of a blue chip athlete.

One guy who had a front row seat to Allen’s greatness in 1998, when the film was released, was actor Hill Harper. Harper played the role of Booger, Jesus Shuttlesworth’s cousin and high school basketball teammate.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Harper raved about Ray Allen’s poise, even then. Apparently his work ethic struck him. “His work ethic,” Harper told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson while on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He had a work ethic. He was shooting and playing every day. He wanted to do well as far as the acting was concerned, wanted to do well as far as the basketball was concerned.”