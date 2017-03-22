Phillip Wilburn, who has appeared on TV shows Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the U.S. President’s lookalike, appeared onstage alongside Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass and an impersonator of Trump’s presidential rival Hillary Clinton at an MTV event in Los Angeles in September (16).

Video footage obtained by TMZ.com shows Wilburn, dressed in a suit, blue tie and Trump-style wig, taking to the stage and Joey giving him the middle finger before pushing him into the crowd.

Wilburn is now suing over the incident, claiming he has had to spend $1,000 (£807) in medical expenses after the fall and may also require surgery, which could total $25,000. He also predicts he will lose an estimated $50,000 in profits because of his injuries.

Wilburn, who claims he was shoved with force by Joey, is seeking more than $1.5 million in damages.