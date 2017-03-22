It was a fun filled day as 2 Chainz and Ewing Athletics came together for a special event (March 21) to celebrate the official release of the Ewing 33 Hi collaboration with Tity boi. The event took place at the Jimmy Jazz located in Harlem. As fans waited patiently for Chainz to arrive in NYC in the warm breezy weather, others got the opportunity to enjoy refreshments from Mikey Likes It Ice Cream and listen to tunes from the DJ from the inside.

The Ewing 33 Hi is a full reflective collaboration personally designed by 2 Chainz himself coming equipped with custom packaging and small stitching with a key-chain featuring his dog, Trappy. We got an opportunity to speak with 2 Chainz, Ewing Athletics President, David Goldberg and a Jimmy Jazz Rep to discuss the collaboration.

You can now purchase the Ewing 33 Hi x 2 Chainz on EwingAthletics.com at a set price of $140.