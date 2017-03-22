Kick’d Out: The Air Jordan Space Jam 11 Was Nike’s Most Successful Sneaker Release In History

What a time to be alive….for Nike.

The Air Jordan Space Jam 11 released during last year’s holiday season and the numbers of how well the sneaker did are now in and let’s just say, the space jam made history. This should come to no surprise, due to the fact the space Jam 11 was one of the most highly anticipated Air Jordan releases of last year. The shoe recently surpassed the sales of the Air Jordan 11 72-10 which was slated as the highest grossing sneaker in Nike Brand’s history.

President of Nike, Trevor Edwards has confirmed the news in a recent Nike, Inc document simply crowning the Space Jam 11 as the highest grosser ever.

“The Space Jam 11 was the largest and most successful shoe launch in the history of Nike.” – Trevor Edwards

Each shoe released at a set price of $220 and featured patent leather with the ’45’ replacing the ’23’ branding on the heel, giving the shoe an updated look.

Source: Nike