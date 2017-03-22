Spring is here and the vibrant colorways are here also, Nike has added yet another striking colorway to the collection with the “dusted clay” Air Max 95 releasing soon. The colorway is adorned in different tones of brown contrasted with a light tan shade in leather with an off-white midsole and mesh. The shoes have a striking resemblance to the “Wheat” colorway that was heavily used by Nike last year.

The kicks are strictly for the ladies and are already available across the country and will soon be available in the United States. Check out images of the Nike Air Max 95 “Dusted Clay” in the gallery below.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the release date of the kicks.