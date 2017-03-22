We got to catch up with various artist at SXSW from KYLE, K$upreme, Rico Recklezz, HoodRich Pablo Juan, Don Monique, and Wifisfuneral as they talk about there plans for 2017, SXSW, and also giving advice to upcoming artist. Check out the videos below and don’t forget to subscribe!

KYLE talks the vibe at SXSW, the feel of his music and overall sound, and plans for 2017.

K $upreme talks about his music, being for the youth, and the latest about his new project “Flex Musik”

Rico Recklezz talks how his music is hype and lyrical, upcoming projects, and inspirations. “RECKLEZZ”

HoodRich Pablo Juan Talks His Plans for a five car garage, his overall sound, and talks his project “DD3”

Donmonique talks her upcoming project “Thirst Trap 2”, upcoming movie, and gives advice upcoming artist.

Wififuneral defines his music, talks signing to Interscope, and gives inspiration.