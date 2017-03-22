Misty Copeland tells you what it takes to achieve the body of a ballerina with her new book “Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You.”

The book contains a variety of healthy meals, workout routines, and photos of her career. She was the first Black principal dancer at the American Baller Theatre.

“I went through such a rough time when I was just starting out as a professional [dancer] and my body was changing – and so much focus is on our bodies as dancers.”

“I definitely went through a time, where [I thought], ‘How do I adjust? And how do I accept and love my body?” Copeland said.

“Theres nothing you can do except for try and be your healthiest and best self.”

She encourages a healthy lifestyle focused on clean-eating within this new book of hers.