On April 22nd it’s Record Store Day which is the celebration of “the culture of the independently owned record store”. Several special-edition vinyls are set to be pressed up and Record Store Day 2017 Hip Hop veteran Slick Rick will be the recipient of a reissued vinyl, released by Get On Down Records. The special edition of his 1988 debut album, The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick, will be released with a book.

“From the little boy who was misled to the tense police chase, to the unsure children hearing the story from their ‘Uncle Ricky,’ this is the most unique way the story has ever been presented.” -Get On Down Records

The classic single “Children’s Story” off the LP will be turned into an actual “children’s story” picture book. The song will be transformed into an 18-page, full-color book, with Rick’s lyrics re-created into a hand-drawn tale. This is a great way for this generation to get a Hip Hop 101 lesson from a timeless classic.