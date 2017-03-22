The innovator and creator of basketball’s hottest movement known as “Jelly-Fam” was honored as the 2016-2017 New York State High School Male Basketball Player Of The Year.

His name has been ringing bells through the AAU and high school basketball circuit for the past two summers. He has quickly created a legacy that will be talked about as years go by. But Isaiah Washington is just a senior point guard out of Harlem, NY who is just prepping the big stage for his coming out party to mecca of basketball in America. A couple of days ago, he took another major step into the progression of super-stardom as Washington made history by becoming the 4th point guard to be named “Mr. Basketball” in the state of New York, joining floor generals such as Kenny Anderson, Stephon Marbury, and Sebastian Telfair .

Washington had a phenomenal season for the St. Raymond Ravens in which he averaged 26 points and 6 assists per game. His crafty play and versatile scoring ability was on full display especially against divisional foe Cardinal Hayes High School as he was able to put up 54 points in a game which led to his team to the win. But Washington is not a stranger of having big games as his future Minnesota Gopher head coach Rich Pitino praises Washington as “hands down one of the most dynamic point guards in the nation.”

Ranked as 64th in the nation in the class of 2017 by basketball recruiting services such as 247Sports.com, “Zay” has people around his neighborhood has not been a stranger to the spotlight but instead embraces it with open arms as he’s en route to transition an inner-city hoops crave that have young NYC hoopers out on the court practicing one of basketball’s most slickest and fanciest shot: the finger roll. If you attend an game where Isaiah is on the floor, you bound to have a huge crowd response as the fans go crazy hollering “JELLYYY” whenever Washington makes his patent finger roll layup. His smooth, slick tip-of-the-twine touch around the rim help pave the way to an basketball superhero club known as “Jelly Fam”.

Created by him and his close friend Ja’Quaye James, a standout at Teaneck High School, “Jelly Fam” can be considered the hoop version of the Diplomats as they give out certain objectives admirers need to complete in a basketball game at the highest level of hoops as auditions to join the group. With the stylish finesse of the “finger roll” lay up being on display, Washington showcases the powerful symbolism of the layup which inspires the youth to look at as similiar as catch a dunk. Thanks to using social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter to get girls, the movement has became an huge phenomenon which evolved to include some of amateur basketball’s most elite prospects in the circuit such as 6’6 prep Kentucky commit Sidney Wilson, Jordan Walker, and Milicia Reid, an 5’9 point guard who has committed to Ole Miss and was dubbed as First Lady of Jelly Fam.

Mr. Jellyfam himself inspired a wide range of kids to start their own basketball crew known as the “Floater Fam , the “Iso Fam” and “Get Buckets Regardless Fam” as they willing to create a stamp and continue to elevate the standard of how talented players from NYC are such as Isaiah. Already a trendsetter and a high school legend, all eyes will be on #11 as he plans to put NYC on his back while introduce the Minnesota Gopher fans how to get your “jelly” on on the hardwood floor.