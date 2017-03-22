Bronx’s own Finess is on the prowl and ready to show the NYC rap scene that he’s the next superstar on deck

His reputation for word play, raw potential and talent is slowly bring a lot of attention to his craft. His latest mix tape entitled “Checkmate” included few singles such as “School of Hard Knocks”, “Checks” and “Did Me Wrong” catching the attention of many new followers, thereby increasing his fan base. After the release of his freestyle single entitled “Therapy”, he grasped an even larger audience with his versatility, touching on racial inequality and the black lives matter movement. Check out the witty wordplay on the track which had the streets buzzing.