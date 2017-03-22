Bad news early this week for Houston Methodist who lost one of their leading transplant surgeons, Dr. Sherilyn Burroghs.

Last Sunday, 60-year-old Daniel Burroughs trapped himself in his home with wife Sherilyn. It was later revealed that Daniel killed her before he took his own life during the SWAT team standoff.

The police had to force themselves into their home before hearing a gunshot. Detectives found Sherilyn dead in the bathroom, and Daniel was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Before his death, he told police that their 4-year-old daughter was with her grandparents. Tragic ending for such a successful doctor and her family.