19-year-old college freshman Ayana J. McAllister was fatally shot Monday night in Washington, D.C. She returned home on spring break and joined a friends music video when McAllister and another woman were shot on the 4300 block of Benning Road Northeast.

The 2nd victim survived. There has been no motive for the shooting revealed yet, but police say that the suspect used a handgun.

“We are not in a position to say whether she was the intended target or not.” Said police spokesperson Dustin Sternback.

McAllister followed her family’s tradition and attended St. Augustine’s. The University’s President Everett B. Ward requested prayers for the family.

“This celebrated and respected Saint Augustine’s family, Anthony McAllister ’88, wife, Tyreese, and daughter Ndaja […] as they mourn the tremendous loss.”