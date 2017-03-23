We headed to Austin this year as we took on this year’s SXSW. We co-sponsored two events: “Respect the Plug” and “Legally Loud 4” with Sprat which were nights to remember. We had special guest from Monty, DJ Drewski, PNB Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and many, many more. We also got to check out the guys at Treble as they had a creative outlet for upcoming artist having them come by with a choice to record music or just hang out. Their show was crazy as well as acts like Taylor Bennett came out and killed the stage. Sprat continued to turn things up as he and 40oz hosted the 1AM Bounce event which was packed with a full house with guest from Ace Hood, Ebro, Loso Loaded, 070 Shake, and many more.

Video by Fabian P.

Contributors:

ear2ground

TCSpades



