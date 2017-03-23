On Thursday March 16th, the New Jersey-based streetwear brand INEFFABLE put on a show with one of the best trap rap lineups at this year’s SXSW. When it comes to unofficial shows, you never know if the lineup advertised will actually show up and if the venue is legitimate or just someone’s AirBNB. Somehow, the 18 year old owner of the brand, Zack Fryer, pulled off the show that featured opening acts The6thGrade and Insomniac Lambs along with headliners Key!, k$upreme, Jay Critch and Drugrixh Peso without a hitch.

Although the venue wasn’t packed out, all of the artists put on great sets which allowed for a more personal show for their fans. DJ Rennessy put on a crazy warm up set and DJ’d for all of the artists on the bill. Additionally, there were a ton of special guests such as Sonny Digital, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Reese LaFlare in attendance.

The brand itself has been gaining a lot of traction as of recent, with their designs being seen consistently on Offset and Famous Dex. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing what’s to come from INEFFABLE!

Drugrixh Peso, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Jay Critch outside of the artist entrance via @jaycritchrichforever

k$upreme on stage via @nicosirridge

Insomniac Lambs and Sonny Digital in the artist area via @insomniaclambs