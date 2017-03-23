DopeTruth is an up and coming rapper/songwriter from Palm Beach, Florida. Truth has created an immense amount of buzz through his electrifying vocals and his clean visuals. Several months ago he released the official video for his hit single “Right Now“.

Once a DJ doing local gigs, DopeTruth now is in charge of his own record label called “Draft Day Records”. In 2015 he released his debut project “Truth Or Dare”, and since then he has done nothing but flourish. He possesses all the qualities of a hit maker, and his progression is extremely evident.

Take a look at DopeTruth’s official video for “Right Now” below: