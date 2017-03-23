On The Rise: Malik Emmanuel Drops Off Two New Visuals For “Ballin A Habit” And “Mhmm”

Dropping off Two Fire Singles For The Spring….

Today we are presenting a young talented rapper based from out of LA, Houston and Baton Rouge. He hits the scene with a style and sound of his own as a songwriter and vocalist. Malik Emmanuel is dropping off two new singles and visuals for the spring with “Mhmm” and “Ballin a Habit.”

His 1st single “Mhmm” is (Produced by Turnmeupjosh) and was shot and directed by himself and MMFilms. In the visual he’s seen rocking a rare vintage million woman march tee with two flashy diamond necklaces as he spits fire bars behind a mellow beat and counts racks of cash in the crib. He gives us yet another fire track and visual with “Ballin a Habit” (Produced by Bravestarr) and shot by 100mz in Washington, D.C. He is seen rocking sick eye specs, a gold chain, Yeezy boost 750 with bathing ape red camo sweatpants.

This young rising star is definitely one to watch with impressive lyrics, chill beats and a nice sense of style. Follow Malik Emmanuel on Instagram and check out both of his newest visuals below along with a vlog were he goes sneaker shopping and takes a walk around the town.

Vlog EP 1